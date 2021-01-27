Lehner gave up four goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Lehner struggled early on, allowing three goals in the first period. The only other tally he allowed was to Jordan Kyrou on a defensive breakdown. The 29-year-old Lehner has given up four goals in each of his last two starts. He dropped to a 2-1-1 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage through four starts. So far, Lehner's been outplayed by Marc-Andre Fleury, who will probably try to avenge Tuesday's defeat in another game versus the Blues on Thursday.