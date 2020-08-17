Lehner stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chicago in Game 4.

Vegas badly outplayed Chicago from a statistical standpoint, but first-period goals by Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore were enough for the Blackhawks to extend the series. Highmore's goal in particular will haunt Lehner, who seemingly attempted head-butt Highmore's poor-angle shot from the corner, but the puck ricocheted off Lehner's mask and into the net behind him. Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury have both started games during the first-round series and it's not yet known who will get the nod for Game 5 on Tuesday.