Lehner made 22 saves on 26 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Lehner got a little leaky by allowing three goals in the third period, but the Golden Knights' lead was never in danger. The Swede improved to 8-1-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 11 contests. Lehner will likely retreat to the bench for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, as it would be Marc-Andre Fleury's turn in the goalie rotation.