Lehner was the first goalie to exit the ice Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll tend the twine against the Blues.

Despite Lehner having conceded eight goals in his last two appearances, the Knights continue to go with an every other game goalie rotation. Even if he can bounce back with some strong performances in his final few contests, the 29-year-old Swede may be hard-pressed to supplant Marc-Andre Fleury as the preferred option in the postseason.