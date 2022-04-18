Lehner was the first goalie to leave the ice at Monday's game-day skate, indicating he'll patrol the crease at home versus the Devils, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

With the Golden Knights needing every point they can get, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Lehner getting the starting nod. In his last four appearances, the Swedish netminder has been inconsistent, as he posted a 2-1-1 record and 3.23 GAA that includes two outings in which he allowed five goals to find the back of the net.