Lehner won't be between the pipes Thursday for Game 3 between the Golden Knights and the Canucks as the contest has been postponed, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

In addition, Game 3 between the Islanders and Flyers has also been postponed as the NHL has decided to follow the NBA's lead and push back several contests following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Both games will be rescheduled -- the league figures to resume play Friday or Saturday in conjunction with the resumption of the NBA playoffs.