Lehner (concussion) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner has been sidelined for over a month with what was revealed to be a concussion Wednesday. Marc-Andre Fleury is in line to start against San Jose, but Lehner could be an option to back up. Confirmation on Lehner's status should surface prior to puck drop versus the Sharks.