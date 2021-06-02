Lehner (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 versus Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury is slated to start Wednesday, so if Lehner's unable to go, Jiri Patera will likely dress as the Golden Knights' backup against the Avalanche. Confirmation on Lehner's status should surface once Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups.