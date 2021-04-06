Lehner made 31 saves on 32 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Lehner had little trouble with the Blues, as the Golden Knights' four-goal second period made it a lopsided game. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 7-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 10 appearances. He's 4-0-1 in his last five games, so the Swede will be a solid option for fantasy managers whenever he's given the starting nod.