Lehner (upper body) skated with the team during Monday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer said that Lehner is "very close" to a return. Lehner won't suit up for Monday's game versus the Sharks, but it looks like he could be ready to travel to Los Angeles with the team this weekend. Marc-Andre Fleury has performed admirably in Lehner's stead and will likely be the 1A when Lehner returns.