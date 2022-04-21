Lehner will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Capitals, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner has gone 2-2-1 with a 3.21 GAA and an .889 save percentage in his last five outings. The Golden Knights' playoff chances are getting thin, but head coach Pete DeBoer will ride with his starting netminder despite the recent struggles. The Capitals have racked up 33 goals in their last six games, so their explosive offense could be a challenge for Lehner to contest with.
