Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Guarding crease in Calgary
Lehner will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Calgary, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lehner has been nothing short of fantastic since being dealt to Vegas, winning each of his two starts while stopping a combined 59 of 61 shots. Neither he nor Marc-Andre Fleury has started consecutive games for the Golden Knights since the trade deadline, suggesting that head coach Pete DeBoer may be going with a 1A/1B tandem moving forward. In two starts against the Flames as a member of the Blackhawks this season, Lehner has gone 2-0-0 with a .919 save percentage.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Stands tall in shutout win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Making Golden Knights debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Dealt to Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blown away in third period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.