Lehner will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Calgary, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner has been nothing short of fantastic since being dealt to Vegas, winning each of his two starts while stopping a combined 59 of 61 shots. Neither he nor Marc-Andre Fleury has started consecutive games for the Golden Knights since the trade deadline, suggesting that head coach Pete DeBoer may be going with a 1A/1B tandem moving forward. In two starts against the Flames as a member of the Blackhawks this season, Lehner has gone 2-0-0 with a .919 save percentage.