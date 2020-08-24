Lehner will get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 1 matchup with Vancouver, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Vegas is rolling with Lehner as the go-to netminder after he won four of his five starts in the first-round series win over the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old allowed six goals in his only regular-season appearance against the Canucks.
