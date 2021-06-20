Lehner will get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 4 showdown in Montreal, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

As expected after he was seen in the starter's net for Sunday's morning skate, Lehner will make his first appearance of the series. Marc-Andre Fleury had lost two straight games, allowing six goals on 50 shots and giving the Canadiens a 2-1 series lead. Lehner will start for the first time since he was crushed for seven goals on 37 shots in Game 1 against the Avalanche. He recorded a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage during the regular season.