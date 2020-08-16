Lehner will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's Game 4 showdown with Chicago, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

After Marc-Andre Fleury led Vegas to victory Saturday, Lehner will draw the start for the second leg of the back-to-back contests. The 29-year-old allowed four goals on 45 shots in the first two games of the series. He has a chance to send his former team home with a series sweep Sunday.