Lehner stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-3 round-robin win over Dallas.

Things looked bleak for Lehner in the second period after he allowed goals on three consecutive Dallas shots, turning a 1-0 Vegas lead into a two-goal deficit. Lehner shut things down the rest of the way, however, enabling the Golden Knights to rally in the third period. It remains to be seen whether Vegas will turn to Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday against St. Louis