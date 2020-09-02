Lehner yielded two goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Lehner didn't get enough goal support from his Golden Knights teammates, who managed just one goal on 43 shots against Thatcher Demko. Over his last six games, Lehner has alternated between strong and mediocre performances. He's lost both of his starts after his two shutouts against the Canucks. A starting goalie for Thursday's Game 6 has yet to be named.