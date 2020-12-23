Lehner (shoulder) is fully healthy ahead of training camp, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner underwent "clean-up surgery" on his shoulder in October, but he was always expected to be ready for camp. Marc-Andre Fleury is still in the fold, at least for now, but the Golden Knights made a big commitment to Lehner when they signed him to a five-year, $25 million contract this offseason, so he'll enter the campaign as Vegas' unquestioned starter. The Knights are poised to be one of the best teams in the NHL in 2020-21, and Lehner has been one of the best netminders in the league over the past two campaigns, so he'll have top-five potential this year.