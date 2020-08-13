Lehner will guard the cage during Thursday's Game 2 versus Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lehner wasn't tested much during Game 1, but he was nonetheless sharp, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The Blackhawks will likely be determined to throw more rubber at the 29-year-old backstop during Game 2, which could end up being a positive for Lehner from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Lightly tested in win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: In goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Motivated to face former team•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Facing Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Hangs in for comeback win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Monday•