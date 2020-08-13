Lehner will guard the cage during Thursday's Game 2 versus Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner wasn't tested much during Game 1, but he was nonetheless sharp, turning aside 19 of 20 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. The Blackhawks will likely be determined to throw more rubber at the 29-year-old backstop during Game 2, which could end up being a positive for Lehner from a fantasy standpoint.