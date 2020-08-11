Lehner will get the starting nod for Game 1 versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner logged 33 games for Chicago this season in which he went 16-10-5 with a 3.01 GAA before being shipped to Vegas at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old netminder will likely have something to prove against his former club and gets the nod over Marc-Andre Fleury. In his two round-robin matchups, Lehner went 2-0-0 with a 2.89 GAA and .903 save percentage, which may have earned him the starting job.