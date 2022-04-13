Lehner will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Lehner's gone 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He split results versus the Canucks earlier in April, though he did win these teams' last meeting in Vancouver.
