Lehner is dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered Sunday versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner didn't dress for Tuesday's contest, and head coach Pete DeBoer gave the goalie a day-to-day label. With no games scheduled until Monday versus the Avalanche, Lehner should get an extended chance to heal up without missing action, though it's unclear if the Swede will be able to go for that contest.