Lehner is dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered Sunday versus the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner didn't dress for Tuesday's contest, and head coach Pete DeBoer gave the goalie a day-to-day label. With no games scheduled until Monday versus the Avalanche, Lehner should get an extended chance to heal up without missing action, though it's unclear if the Swede will be able to go for that contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Thursday's game postponed•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Downs Isles in shootout•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Game starting to warm up•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: In goal Thursday•