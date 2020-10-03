Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Lehner began the 2019-20 campaign with the Blackhawks, compiling a 16-10-5 record while posting a 3.01 GAA and .918 save percentage in 33 appearances. The 29-year-old Swede was then dealt to Vegas at the deadline, and established himself as the Golden Knights No. 1 netminder in short order, registering an impressive 1.94 GAA and .921 save percentage in 19 games, including 16 postseason contests. Marc-Andre Fleury is still in the picture, but the Knights are likely actively shopping him, and either way, Lehner will enter the 2020-21 campaign as Vegas' starter.