Lehner (undisclosed) will once again be a game-time decision versus Colorado for Game 3 on Friday after skipping the game-day skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner's potential absence is unlikely to impact the Golden Knights' lineup as Marc-Andre Fleury is in line to start Game 3. Still, without Lehner the club won't have the two-headed monster that saw it registered the second-best record in the NHL this season.