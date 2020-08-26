Lehner gave up four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2 on Tuesday. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lehner wasn't able to recapture his Game 1 form, when he posted a 26-save shutout. Tyler Toffoli beat Lehner just 1:29 into the game, and Bo Horvat added a pair while Elias Pettersson also scored on the Swedish goalie. Tuesday was the first time the 29-year-old had allowed more than three goals in a game in eight postseason appearances. Head coach Pete DeBoer hasn't named a starting goalie for Thursday's Game 3, but Marc-Andre Fleury could get a look given Lehner's somewhat inconsistent play.