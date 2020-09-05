Lehner posted a 14-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Lehner delivered his third shutout of the series, but he didn't have to do a whole lot to earn it. He had a couple of big saves in the contest, and finally got some goal support when Shea Theodore broke through against Thatcher Demko in the third period. Lehner was strong at times, but he didn't register a save percentage over .900 in his three losses against the Canucks. The 29-year-old will likely be tested more by the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.