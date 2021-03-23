Lehner stopped 15 of 16 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Lehner and Jordan Binnington engaged in a goaltending duel through the first two periods before the Golden Knights' offense took over in the third. The 29-year-old Lehner faced just three shots in the final 20 minutes, while his offense scored four unanswered goals. The Swede improved to 5-1-1 with a 2.55 GAA and an .898 save percentage in seven games. The Golden Knights' next two games are Thursday and Saturday in Colorado in a battle between the West Division's top two teams.