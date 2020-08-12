Lehner made 19 saves on 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Lehner only surrendered a shorthanded goal to David Kampf on a breakaway in the second period. The 28-year-old Lehner posted a 2.89 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 34 appearances between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights in 2019-20. The solid performance could keep Lehner between the pipes for Thursday's Game 2.