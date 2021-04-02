Lehner gave up two goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Lehner and Cam Talbot put on a goaltending duel Thursday, with both netminders making highlight-reel-worthy saves. In the shootout, Lehner gave up the lone tally to Kevin Fiala. That handed the 29-year-old Lehner a defeat, dropping his record to 6-1-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .912 save percentage in nine outings. The Swede is likely to split time with Marc-Andre Fleury over the course of the rest of the season.