Lehner allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Canucks in Thursday's Game 6. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

For the second straight game, the Golden Knights controlled play fairly well. Lehner gave up an early goal to Jake Virtanen, which was enough to stick him with the loss. The 29-year-old Lehner has allowed five goals on his last 40 shots. With Game 7 on Friday, it's very possible Marc-Andre Fleury gets the start in the second half of a back-to-back.