Lehner will make his Vegas debut Friday, manning the home goal against the Sabres.

It's fitting that Lehner's debut with his new team will come against one of his former squads. The 28-year-old Swede played pretty well behind a leaky Blackhawks defense before heading to Vegas at the trade deadline, posting a 16-10-5 record while maintaining a .918 save percentage through 33 appearances. He'll try to start his time with the Golden Knights off with a bang by picking up a win in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 10-16-4 on the road this year.