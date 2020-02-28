Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Making Golden Knights debut
Lehner will make his Vegas debut Friday, manning the home goal against the Sabres.
It's fitting that Lehner's debut with his new team will come against one of his former squads. The 28-year-old Swede played pretty well behind a leaky Blackhawks defense before heading to Vegas at the trade deadline, posting a 16-10-5 record while maintaining a .918 save percentage through 33 appearances. He'll try to start his time with the Golden Knights off with a bang by picking up a win in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 10-16-4 on the road this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Dealt to Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blown away in third period•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four goals in win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting versus Flames•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.