When asked about a report that stated Lehner is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery, coach Pete DeBoer said "Not to my knowledge. It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow. I expect him dressed on Sunday," Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This is definitely an odd situation, as several credible reporters came out with the news that Lehner would be done for the year only for DeBoer to refute those claims an hour later. For now, fantasy managers can tentatively expect Lehner to be available for Sunday's game against San Jose, but this is definitely a situation worth monitoring.