Lehner made 32 saves in a 4-3 OT win over Colorado on Saturday.

Lehner won both of his postseason starts and allowed three goals in each. Marc-Andre Fleury allowed four goals on 17 shots in his start. We don't know which man will start against Chicago, but if it's Lehner, he's already motivated. He revealed after his deadline trade to Vegas that he really wasn't thrilled with how his time in Chicago ended. Now Lehner has a chance to get the last laugh.