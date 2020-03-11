Lehner will square off against the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner has earned himself a timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury of late, collecting three straight wins with a 1.67 GAA and a .940 save percentage during that span. He did surrender three goals to the Flames during his only road start of the three, He'll face another tough test Tuesday versus a Wild club that has tallied at least three goals in each of its last eight games.