Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Nabs starting nod versus Wild
Lehner will square off against the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner has earned himself a timeshare with Marc-Andre Fleury of late, collecting three straight wins with a 1.67 GAA and a .940 save percentage during that span. He did surrender three goals to the Flames during his only road start of the three, He'll face another tough test Tuesday versus a Wild club that has tallied at least three goals in each of its last eight games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Puts out Flames on Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Guarding crease in Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Stands tall in shutout win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Making Golden Knights debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.