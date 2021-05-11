Lehner gave up two goals on 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Despite only having 15 skaters available due to injuries and cap constraints, the Golden Knights kept the puck away from Lehner fairly well. The 29-year-old goalie was good, but fatigue throughout the team may have played a factor in the third period as the Avalanche completed a comeback win. Lehner dropped to 13-4-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 outings.