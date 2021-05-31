Lehner surrendered seven goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Lehner looked uncomfortable in the crease at times, although the Avalanche pressured the Golden Knights well as a team. The Swede was making his playoff debut after Marc-Andre Fleury played all seven games versus the Wild in the first round. With Lehner's disappointing effort Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fleury tending the twine in Wednesday's Game 2.