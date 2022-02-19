Lehner (upper body) is out Friday against the Kings, per the NHL's media site.
Lehner will miss his second straight game Friday and there's still no concrete timetable for his return. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Sharks. Laurent Brossoit will start for the Golden Knights again Friday.
