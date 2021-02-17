Lehner (upper body) will not play Tuesday against Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lehner will miss his fifth straight game with the injury, while Marc-Andre Fleury starts and Oscar Dansk backs up against the Avalanche. Vegas doesn't play again until Saturday in Colorado, but it's still unclear if Lehner will be able to suit up for that contest.
