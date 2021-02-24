According to coach Pete DeBoer, Lehner (upper body) is progressing, but he's not expected to make the trip for Thursday's game against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Although Lehner's progressing, his return to action doesn't necessarily seem imminent. Marc-Andre Fleury will continue to operate as a workhorse for the Golden Knights until Lehner is given the green light.
