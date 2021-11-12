Lehner will not start Thursday versus the Wild despite a previous report. Laurent Brossoit will instead start the contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner went through his usual starting routine at the morning skate Thursday, but Brossoit led the Golden Knights onto the ice for warmups. It's unclear if this is simply a coaching decision or if Lehner is dealing with an injury -- he hasn't played like he's hurt, so there's little reason for concern at this time.