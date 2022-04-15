Lehner has returned to Vegas due to a personal matter and will not play Saturday against Edmonton.

Saturday's game will be the final leg of Vegas' three-game trip to Canada and the team will host the Devils on Monday. It's unclear how long the team expects Lehner to be away but he'll miss at least one game. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed 13 goals in four appearances since returning from a 12-game absence.