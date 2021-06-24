Lehner is slated to get the start in goal on the road in Thursday's Game 6 against the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights went back to Marc-Andre Fleury for Tuesday's Game 5 after Lehner picked up a win in Sunday's Game 4 against Montreal, and that move ultimately backfired, as Fleury ended up surrendering three goals on just 25 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. Lehner will try to help Vegas force a Game 7 by picking up his second win of the playoffs over the Canadiens on Thursday.