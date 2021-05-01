Lehner allowed two goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Coyotes. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Lehner played well, but the Golden Knights' offense had a rare quiet game. The 29-year-old Swede slipped to 12-2-2 with a 2.03 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 16 appearances. With the second half of a back-to-back Saturday versus the Coyotes, Lehner will likely retreat to the bench while Marc-Andre Fleury gets the nod.