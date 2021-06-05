Lehner (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's Game 3 contest against the Avalanche, per NHL.com.
Lehner will be unavailable for a second straight game, so Logan Thompson will once again serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. The 29-year-old allowed seven goals on 37 shots in his lone postseason appearance so far. He'll be questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Labeled game-time call again•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Won't suit up Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Nightmarish playoff debut•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Narrow loss to Avalanche•