Lehner (undisclosed) will not suit up for Friday's Game 3 contest against the Avalanche, per NHL.com.

Lehner will be unavailable for a second straight game, so Logan Thompson will once again serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. The 29-year-old allowed seven goals on 37 shots in his lone postseason appearance so far. He'll be questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.

