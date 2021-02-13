Lehner (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Jose, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Lehner will miss a second straight game with his upper-body issue. With Lehner on the shelf, Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start against the Sharks with Oscar Dansk serving as his backup.
