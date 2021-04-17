Lehner posted a 16-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Lehner was the beneficiary of the Golden Knights driving play for much of the game. The 16 shots against matched a season-low mark. He also picked up his first shutout of the year and the 16th of his career. The Swede improved to 10-1-2 with a 2.13 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 13 appearances. Lehner has alternated starts with Marc-Andre Fleury lately, which makes it likely the latter starts Sunday's game against the Ducks.