Lehner made 20 saves on 22 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

After a flurry of offense in the opening 10 minutes that saw Maxime Comtois beat Lehner twice, the Swedish goalie was lights-out. The Golden Knights' offense came to life in the third period to earn him a win. It wasn't a spectacular effort for Lehner in the season opener, but he should have plenty of chances to rack up wins behind one of the strongest teams in the West Division.