Lehner (upper body) was shifted to the long-term injured reserve Monday, CapFriendly reports.

Lehner has missed the last 17 games so he'll be eligible to return from the long-term injured reserve once he's healthy. The 29-year-old joined the Golden Knights for practice Monday and appears to be closing in on a return. Until then, Marc-Andre Fleury will continue carrying the bulk of the duties.

