Lehner (personal) was back at practice Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Lehner has traveled back to Vegas without the team to attend to a personal matter but has rejoined practice ahead of Monday's matchup with New Jersey. With the Golden Knights still needing to secure their place in the playoffs, Lehner will likely play the majority of the team's six remaining games, including potentially taking both ends of a back-to-back April 26 and 27 versus Dallas and Chicago, respectively.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not with team•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Suffers overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: In goal versus Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: No trouble versus Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Ugly outing versus Canucks•