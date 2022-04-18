Lehner (personal) was back at practice Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lehner has traveled back to Vegas without the team to attend to a personal matter but has rejoined practice ahead of Monday's matchup with New Jersey. With the Golden Knights still needing to secure their place in the playoffs, Lehner will likely play the majority of the team's six remaining games, including potentially taking both ends of a back-to-back April 26 and 27 versus Dallas and Chicago, respectively.