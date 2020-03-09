Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Puts out Flames on Sunday
Lehner allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 5-3 win over Calgary on Sunday.
Lehner, as a member of the Blackhawks, won twice over Calgary earlier in 2019-20. He is now 3-0-0 against the Flames. Vegas is back in action Monday and Marc-Andre Fleury figures to start that contest. Beyond that, Lehner will likely see numerous spot starts to keep Fleury fresh.
